Connected by Indian Ocean, united by Indian samosa, Modi tells Australian PM

Connected by Indian Ocean, united by Indian samosa, Modi tells Australian PMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:18 IST
Ahead of his video meet with Narendra Modi on June 4, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday shared pictures of samosas, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with the Indian leader
"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch -- including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Morrison tweeted
Prime Minster Modi replied that the two countries are "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!" "Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th," Modi said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Scott Morrison
- Australian
- Samosas
- Indian Ocean
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi should reconsider the package and fire demand by giving money to poor: Rahul Gandhi to regional media.
Measures and reforms announced Saturday will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation: PM Narendra Modi.
Measures announced on Sunday will have transformative impact on health and education sectors: PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 economic package.
To review arising cyclone situation, PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting with MHA, NDMA at 4 pm Monday: HM Amit Shah.
I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas: WB CM.