Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN with good health care system can implement Kerala model against COVID-19: Shailaja

PTI | Thiru | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:07 IST
TN with good health care system can implement Kerala model against COVID-19: Shailaja

The Kerala model in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic can be implemented in Tamil Nadu as it also has good public health care system, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Sunday. Participating in an online discussion with actor-turned- politician Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam, she highlighted various measures taken by Kerala, whose treatment and monitoring protocols have come in for praise from various quarters, to check the spread of the coronavirus.

"Despite the financial constraints, we are able to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic with the people-centred policies. We also have good public health centre and dedicated health workers," the Minister said in the Facebook live discussion titled Maiam Talks. Tamil Nadu, which is among the states witnessing high number of in COVID-19 cases, too has a good public healthcare system and can implement measures such as strict quarantine and treating symptomatic persons taken by Kerala, she said.

Kerala, where the country's first three COVID-19 cases were reported since January 30, has seen fewer deaths (nine) and the total infection count stood at 1,208 with 624 active cases as of Saturday. Shailaja detailed measures taken by the state ever since it came to know about the virus outbreak in Wuhan and said a rapid response team and control room were formed on January 24 itself, six days before the first COVID-19 case in the country was reported from Thrissur.

The symptomatic persons were shifted to hospitals from the airports itself and the rest of them were under strict home quarantine, she said adding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state administration and the health workers were very supportive in taking all the precautionary measures. She also said people's participation was a major factor in fighting the pandemic.

In response, Haasan praised the 'winning' Kerala model and said "This is what we want our government in Tamil Nadu to do." He and his followers will go to the public as "volunteers without any party colour" and help the Tamil Nadu government in fighting the pandemic, he added. "We are trying to organise a citizen partnership with the state government without giving any political shades to it. We do not want to play politics when the lives are at stake. Here livelihood also matters," he added.

Haasan also discussed the post-COVID scenario with Director of US-based Centre for disease Dynamics, Economics and Police (CDDEP) Ramanan Lakshmi Narayanan and Dr Shalini, a writer and psychiatrist, as part of the Maiam talks..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 2.44 lakh migrant workers have returned to C'garh: Govt

An estimated 2.45 lakh migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to their home states so far, a state government official said on Sunday. While 76,772 of them ret...

Lockdown extended in containment zones in Bihar till June 30

Bihar on Sunday extended its lockdown till June 30 after the Centre issued guidelines yesterday for a phased unlocking of the coronavirus-induced lockdown with a slew of relaxations outside containment zones.Bihars Home department order rea...

Kotak Mahindra Bank raises Rs 7,442.5 cr via QIP of shares

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB has raised Rs 7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The bank on Saturday issued 6.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 1,145 per share to the buyers to raise the mo...

At this phase of my career, I am enjoying my cricket: Ishant

He has been phenomenal in the last few years and India pacer Ishant Sharma simply believes that it has to do with him enjoying his cricket. The 31-year-old, who is Indias senior-most cricketer in the current set-up with 97 Tests, said that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020