Boeing Starliner capsule set to take off on Friday, NASA says
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:31 IST
The long-awaited first crewed test flight of Boeing's new Starliner space capsule has been rescheduled to Friday, NASA said early on Tuesday.
