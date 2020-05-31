Issue corruption 'performance report' of Goa govt: Cong to Guv

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday claimed corruption in the coastal state was at an all-time high and urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to release a "performance report" of the Pramod Sawant government. His statement came in the backdrop of Goa Lokayukta Justice (retired) P K Misra expressing unhappiness over the state government failing to file an FIR against former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and two others in connection with a mining renewal case.

"The Lokayukta has given a certificate to the BJP government on corruption. We request Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to release a performance report on corruption," Chodankar said. "The governor should also ask the chief minister to release the details of total number of reports given by the Lokayukta demanding inquiry into various corruption issues and the action taken by the government on these till date," he added.

Chodankar also listed an array of what he claimed were scams in various sectors in the state, including Rs 123 crore given to promoters of a special economic zone cancelled by the previous Congress government..