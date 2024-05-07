"There will be record voting in Goa this time..." says CM Pramod Sawant after casting his vote

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed optimism for a record voter turnout as he cast his vote at a polling booth in Kothambi village in the North Goa district on Tuesday. He said that the enthusiastic participation of Goan people in the democratic process and projected that voter turnout could reach an unprecedented level, potentially exceeding 75 per cent.

"I know that people are celebrating this festival of democracy with great enthusiasm. I am hopeful that there will be record voting in Goa this time - it will be up to 75%. People are voting for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Goa. BJP will win both seats in Goa," Sawant said. Earlier in the day, Pallavi Dempo, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from the South Goa Lok Sabha seat, exercised her voting rights, accompanied by her family.

She is contesting against the Congress candidate from the South Goa Lok Sabha seat, Captain Viriato Fernandes. While speaking to ANI Dempo encouraged the citizens of Goa to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing the importance of voting in a democracy.

"I would like to urge everyone to exercise their democratic right to vote. We will definitely come out with a lead, and we are positive," Dempo said. However, shortly after Dempo cast her vote, Sunil Kawthankar, Vice President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in Altinho, Panaji, Goa, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

According to Kawthankar's letter, Dempo violated the code by appealing to voters at polling booth No. 15 of the 11 Panaji Assembly Segment to vote for the BJP. The Congress party has requested immediate action on this matter to ensure fair conduct during the election. "This is to bring to your notice that Smt. Pallavi Dempo BJP candidate for 02 South Goa Parliamentary Election has committed violation of Model Code of Conduct by appealing voters from polling booth No 15 of 11 Panaji Assembly Segment to vote for Bhartiya Janata Party," the letter read.

Goa is witnessing a high voter turnout of 30.94 per cent. Maharashtra is still lagging at 18.18 per cent turnout till 11 am. The South Goa Lok Sabha constituency along with North Goa parliamentary constituencies is voting today during the third phase of the 2024 elections. The results for this constituency will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

