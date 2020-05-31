Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM says poor's pain cannot be expressed in words, asks people to not lower guard against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:16 IST
PM says poor's pain cannot be expressed in words, asks people to not lower guard against COVID-19

With lockdown relaxations expanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned people against showing any laxity in the fight against COVID-19 and asked them to be "extra alert and careful", while acknowledging that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the crisis. The pain that the poor, working class and labourers suffered cannot be described in words, he said, stating that the current scenario is an "eye opener to happenings in the past" in the country and offers opportunity for scrutiny and lessons for the future.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi noted that a big part of the economy has opened and train and flight services have begun operating partially with more relaxations on the anvil, but warned people against letting their guards down. After such "austere penance and after so many hardships", the country's deft handling of the situation should "not go in vain", he said.

The prime minister's note of caution came on a day India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 8,380 new infections, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry. Modi said, "Whether it is the mandatory 'do gaz ki doori' (two yards of distancing), wearing face masks or staying at home to the best extent possible, there should be no laxity on our part in complete adherence (to the laid down norms).

"We must not let this fight weaken. Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option. The fight against coronavirus is still equally serious. You, your family, may still face grave danger from coronavirus," he cautioned. In his address, the prime minister said all classes of people have suffered during the pandemic but it is the poor who have suffered the worst.

"Had our villages, towns, districts and states been self-reliant, problems facing us would not have been of such a magnitude as is evident today," he said, noting that it is the people of eastern region, from where the bulk of migrant workers come from, who have suffered the most. Everyone is working to help the poor and labourers, he said, and highlighted the railways' exercise to transport large numbers of migrant workers to their homes.

"The path of our fight against coronavirus goes a long way. It is a calamity, a scourge that does not have an antidote in the entire world; there is no prior experience on that... We are facing newer challenges and consequent hardships," he pointed out. All the countries hit by the killer virus face similar problems and India is no exception, the prime minister said in his address which came on the last day of the 4th phase of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"There is no section in our country unaffected by the difficulties caused by the affliction -- the most gravely affected by the crisis are the underprivileged labourers and workers. Their agony, their pain, their ordeal cannot be expressed in words. Who amongst us cannot understand and feel what they and their families are going through," Modi said. He said everyone is trying to share their distress.

"Our railway personnel are at it day and night. From the Centre, states, to local governance bodies, everybody is toiling around the clock. The way our railway personnel are relentlessly engaged, they too are frontline corona warriors," he said. The distress the workforce is undergoing is representative of the pain of the country's eastern region, he said.

"The very region which possesses the capacity to be the country's growth engine...the eastern region needs development," he asserted. "In the last few years, much has been done in this direction which gives me inner satisfaction. And now, considering the migrant labourers, the need of the hour is devising a new solution...we are ceaselessly taking steps in that direction," he said.

Skill mapping of labourers is being carried out, he said. The establishment of a migration commission is being deliberated upon. Referring to the stimulus package, he said, recent decisions taken by the central government have opened up vast possibilities of village employment, self employment and small-scale industry.

"The objective of these decisions is finding solutions to the situation, for the sake of a self-reliant India. Had our villages, towns, districts and states been self-reliant, problems facing us would not have been of such a magnitude as is evident today. But moving from darkness toward light is a human trait," he said. On his call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, Modi said people now have begun to take it as a movement of their own.

People are now buying only these local products, promoting "vocal for local", he said. "This time around much has resumed -- Shramik Special trains are operational; other special trains too have begun. With utmost precautions, flights have resumed; industry too is returning to normalcy," he pointed out.

Modi said when "we glance at the world, we can actually experience the magnitude of the achievements of the people of India". "Our population itself is many times that of most countries. The challenges facing the country too are of a different kind, yet coronavirus did not spread as fast as it did in other countries of the world," he said, adding that the mortality rate due to the virus too is a lot less in India.

"All of us deeply regret the loss that we had to undergo. But whatever we have been able to save is a result of the collective resolve of the country," he said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 2.44 lakh migrant workers have returned to C'garh: Govt

An estimated 2.45 lakh migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to their home states so far, a state government official said on Sunday. While 76,772 of them ret...

Lockdown extended in containment zones in Bihar till June 30

Bihar on Sunday extended its lockdown till June 30 after the Centre issued guidelines yesterday for a phased unlocking of the coronavirus-induced lockdown with a slew of relaxations outside containment zones.Bihars Home department order rea...

Kotak Mahindra Bank raises Rs 7,442.5 cr via QIP of shares

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB has raised Rs 7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The bank on Saturday issued 6.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 1,145 per share to the buyers to raise the mo...

At this phase of my career, I am enjoying my cricket: Ishant

He has been phenomenal in the last few years and India pacer Ishant Sharma simply believes that it has to do with him enjoying his cricket. The 31-year-old, who is Indias senior-most cricketer in the current set-up with 97 Tests, said that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020