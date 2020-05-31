Left Menu
Haryana CM summons meeting to discuss Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:40 IST
The Haryana government will take a call on the Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines, apart from the sealing of borders with New Delhi, at a meeting later in the evening, said state’s Home Minister Anil Vij before leaving Ambala Cantt for discussions in Chandigarh on Sunday. Chief Minister Khattar has summoned a meeting in Chandigarh on Sunday evening in the wake of Centre issuing fresh guidelines for the fifth phase of the coronavirus lockdown beginning June 1. Vij had justified strictness on the borders with the national capital, saying coronavirus cases would have been on a par with New Delhi had they not taken the decision. The Haryana government has maintained that a spurt has been witnessed in infection cases in districts adjoining the national capital due to the cross-border movement of people from Delhi. “I had said we will follow whatever the Centre says. The Centre has said that these borders can be opened but at the same time they have left an option for the states to take a decision based on their own assessment of situation. So, as an important meeting is being held with the CM in the evening, in which a decision is likely to be taken,” he said. Citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the Haryana districts adjoining Delhi, especially Gurgaon and Faridabad, Vij had on Thursday issued fresh orders for sealing borders with the national capital.

Replying to a question on Friday, Vij had told reporters here if Centre allows free movement of common people after lockdown 4 ends on May 31, then state will follow these directions. In the fresh guidelines on Saturday, the Centre has said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements. However, the Centre made it clear that if a state/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

