Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trucks carrying PPE kits stranded as Odisha govt refuses to take delivery of consignments

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:25 IST
Trucks carrying PPE kits stranded as Odisha govt refuses to take delivery of consignments
Representative image

Amid coronavirus pandemic, trucks carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) kits from suppliers have been stranded near a warehouse here as the Odisha government has declined to take delivery of the consignments, the suppliers claimed. Over 25 trucks carrying PPE kits from different parts of the country are waiting outside the warehouse of the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) here for the last several days though the suppliers had got confirmed orders from the corporation, they said.

"As the OSMCL is not taking the delivery of the PPE kits, which are in great demand for combating COVID-19 pandemic, the trucks are waiting outside the warehouse after reaching Odisha. "MSME suppliers who took call of the nation to make the PPE kits got confirmed orders from the OSMCL, Bhubaneswar.

However, the corporation appears to have changed its decision," an official of a PPE manufacturing company said. Meanwhile, Odishas Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said, it was decided at a meeting that no supply of PPE kits will be accepted after May 26 as the state has adequate stock and the suppliers were informed accordingly.

On the night of May 26, the OSMCL sent an email to the PPE kit suppliers stating that it will not accept any delivery after May 26, the official said. As a result, all the trucks carrying PPE kits of various suppliers are waiting outside the OSMCL warehouse, the official said.

Though the OSMCL had floated a tender seeking supply of PPE kits by July, it has suddenly informed the suppliers about the change, the official said. Parvinder Singh, a driver from Punjab, said his company had sent consignments in three trucks, but the corporation is not accepting it, saying a decision on the matter will be taken on Monday.

Mentioning that around 25 trucks are stranded near the OSMCL warehouse for about a week, the drivers and others are facing difficulty in getting proper food, water and other facilities, he said. The Health and Family Welfare minister said, "Let me make it clear that our state has sufficient stock of PPE kits, masks and medicines. The suppliers can divert the kits to other states and there should not be any problem. Many states are now in need of PPE kits," he said.

Das said that there is enough stock of all the equipment required in the fight against COVID-19 as the state government had taken proactive measures to deal with the pandemic. A senior health department official said that the suppliers had been informed not to send PPE kits, but the trucks which had already left for Odisha had arrived in the state capital.

The matter will be discussed on Monday, he said. The OSMCL had floated a tender and had placed orders for 15.7 lakh PPE kits, 2.2 crore triple-layer masks, 7.5 lakh N95 masks, 1.7 crore nose clip adaptable masks and other gear for the healthcare workers.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

China is using a tactical situation on the ground to its advantage and it has been making threats, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for a long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo, respondin...

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...

Black Lives Matter protests spread to UK

Thousands of people gathered across London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the US as the Black Lives Matter protests spread to the UK. Protesters held up signs saying Justice for Georg...

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020