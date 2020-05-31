Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha extends lockdown till June 30 but allows many relaxations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:42 IST
Maha extends lockdown till June 30 but allows many relaxations

All markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to open in Maharashtra from June 5 on the odd-even basis in non-containment zones as the state government on Sunday announced phase-wise reopening under the "Mission Begin Again". However, religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will continue to remain closed.

While the state government has extended the lockdown till June 30, it preferred the new nomenclature as "Mission Begin Again", a day after the Centre announced significant relaxations under 'Unlock 1'. Maharashtra is worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 65,168 cases and 2,197 deaths so far.

In a major relief, the state government allowed outdoor physical activities like morning walks and cycling. Additionally, public places can now be used for individual exercises, excluding non-COVID-19 zones.

As per the new guidelines, all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent of their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home. Offices of the state government will function at 15 per cent strength or 15 persons whichever is more.

Self-employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms and use masks and sanitisers. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment. Intra-district bus services will be allowed eith maximum 50 per cent capacity, but inter-district bus services will remain barred.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said. As of now, the government has decided against reopening educational institutions and against allowing operation of international air travel; metro rail; passenger movement by train and domestic air travelunless specially allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums,swimming pools, public parks, theatres, bars,auditoriums, assembly halls,religious places, beauty parlors, barber shops, salons, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will not be allowed to open. However, inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, sanitation personnel and ambulances will be allowed.

"Inter-state and inter-district movement of persons like stranded migrant workers shall continue to be regulated," the guidelines said. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

China is using a tactical situation on the ground to its advantage and it has been making threats, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for a long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo, respondin...

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...

Black Lives Matter protests spread to UK

Thousands of people gathered across London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the US as the Black Lives Matter protests spread to the UK. Protesters held up signs saying Justice for Georg...

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020