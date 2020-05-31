Left Menu
Development News Edition

First normal delivery conducted in COVID hospital in Ladakh; three test positive

PTI | Leh | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:54 IST
First normal delivery conducted in COVID hospital in Ladakh; three test positive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A normal delivery was conducted at a COVID hospital for the first time in Ladakh, where three cases were reported on Sunday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 80, an official bulletin said. The normal delivery was conducted at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Kargil district on Saturday and the condition of both the mother and the baby is stable, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh, read. It said three people -- two from Leh and one from Kargil -- tested positive, while four patients of Kargil district were cured and discharged from the hospital. Earlier, Ladakh had recorded 77 cases, of which 43 have already recovered from the disease and subsequently released from hospitals. With this, Ladakh now has 30 active cases with 23 in Kargil and seven in Leh district. Meanwhile, District Magistrate, Kargil, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary visited different parts of the town on Saturday evening and found several shopkeepers violating the lockdown norms, besides a number of people were found not wearing masks.

Choudhary gave on the spot directions to the officers concerned to seal 10 shops for violating the standard operating procedure (SOPs) and guidelines while several youth were fined for not wearing masks, an official spokesperson said. Later, the district magistrate, who is also chairman of the District Disaster Management authority (DDMA), issued an order for imposition of fine for not wearing masks in public and workplaces and also spitting in public.

According to the order, a penalty of Rs 500 would be imposed in both the cases. All sub-divisional magistrates or executive magistrates and police personnel have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order, he said, adding that revenue officials of the rank of patwari and above and police personnel of the rank of head constable and above are authorised to impose and collect fines as mentioned in the order.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...

U.S. CDC reports total of 1,761,503 coronavirus cases, 103,700 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 1,761,503 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 23,553 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 915 to 103,700.T...

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

China is using a tactical situation on the ground to its advantage and it has been making threats, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for a long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo, respondin...

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020