Telangana extends lockdown in containment zones till June 30, allows interstate movement

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 even as it lifted the restrictions on the interstate movement of people. Certain restrictions currently in force in non- Containment Zones would however remain extended till June 7.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the extension of lockdown after holding discussions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, and other senior officials in the backdrop of the Centre issuing new guidelines on the COVID-19 lockdown. Rao instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement the lockdown in the Containment Zones, an official release said, adding that night-time curfew would be implemented daily from 9 PM to 5 AM.

Shops would be allowed to remain open only till 8 PM, it said. Rao further said there would not be any restrictions on interstate travel.

"It is decided that in areas outside containment zones, the lockdown orders which are currently in force along with relaxations shall stand extended till June 7 with the modifications that restriction on movement of persons (other than for accessing emergency medical care) shall apply from 9 PM to 5 AM. No shops/establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, will remain open after 8 PM," the release said.

It further said there would be no restrictions on interstate movement of people and separate permission would not be required for it. With regard to Containment Zones, provisions of lockdown order, which are currently in force shall stand extended till June 30, it said.

A senior official of the state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) said the government has not yet taken a decision on plying inter-state bus services. On May 27, Rao had announced extension of lockdown till May 31, with several relaxations, as per which all shops in Hyderabad, except malls, were allowed to open from May 28.

State-run Road Transport Corporation buses were exempted from night time curfew restrictions and allowed to ply to their destinations. Taxis, autos and other passenger vehicles were also allowed to run services.

