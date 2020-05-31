Left Menu
Delhi Police looks to tech solutions to protect staff from COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:21 IST
Representative image

The Delhi Police said on Sunday that it was taking the help of technology to protect its personnel from COVID-19, as the number of cases of the infection continued to rise in the force. Contactless sensor-based sanitization machine, thermal cameras, video intercom device, and UV disinfection box have been installed at police stations across south district, an official said.

To ensure safe and contactless visitor handling, the south district has installed four hi-tech devices at the entry gate of police stations to protect the personnel and visitors. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a visitor to a police station sanitizes his or her hand using contactless sensor-based sanitization machine, undergoes screening by artificial intelligence-enabled thermal camera, communicates with staff through video intercom and leaves necessary documents to be submitted to the station in UV disinfectant box. "The Artificial Intelligence feature of the thermal camera generates voice alert through in-built speaker in case of any abnormal temperature. It can also detect whether a person entering the building is wearing mask or not," Thakur said.

The video intercom device enables two-way audio-visual communication between visitor and duty officer without having the need for visitors to enter the police station, he said. Explaining the benefits of the UV disinfection box, the DCP said UV radiation disinfects paper, files, communication sets or any object entering the office.

