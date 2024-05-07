Firing incident reported in Bhind due to internal conflict: Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer

A firing incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind due to internal conflict on Tuesday amid the ongoing third phase of Lok Sabha polls. "In Bhind, an incident of firing has come to notice. It happened because of an internal conflict. It happened 400 meters away from any polling booth. It has nothing to do with the elections... In Guna, there was news that 11 votes were cast at a booth and the EVM showed 50 votes. The collector inquired about this to the presiding officer and the polling agents. This news is wrong... There are a total of 905 voters there and 295 of them voted till 11 am. There was 32 per cent polling, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said.

More details are awaited. The polling is going on for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

