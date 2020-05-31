Jharkhand woman migrant worker's high praise of Shramik special gladdens Goyal

A Jharkhand woman migrant worker's words of praise on facilities provided in Shramik special train has gladdened Railway minister Piyush Goyal. Goyal posted a video clip in his tweet about the woman traveler expressed happiness over facilities provided by the Railways in the shramik special trains after reaching Hatia from Gujarat on May 28.

The woman in the footage said, she had boarded the train from Gujarat to her home state Jharkhand and expressed delight at the facilities provided in the train. Thanks (to the Railway), she had told the interviewer.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said on May 29, A woman passenger heading to her home state Jharkhand from Gujarat happily says that she got food, water and other facilities in the shramik special train). Goyal also said in the same tweet that the Railways has taken up the responsibility to take pravasi (migrant) workers to their home states, and continously succeeding in this work.

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Harshvardhan took to the Twitter to describe railway officials and employees as corona warriors, and made special mention of a Railway station master of Jharkhand. Railway warriors are fighting corona every day! The lifeline (train transport) is running for them. One of the warriors is (the) station master Shrimati Chand Kumari in Ranchi, he said.

Harshvardhan added that the station master has lost her husband and along with bringing up three children, she is ensuring railway traffic with concentration in #lockdown..