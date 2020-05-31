Maharashtra reports 2,487 new COVID-19 cases, 89 deaths

As many as 2,487 more people in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, said the State Health Department on Sunday. Eighty-nine deaths have also been reported today. "With 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases and 89 deaths being reported in Maharashtra today, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 67,655 and the toll stands at 2,286," read an official statement issued by the department.

Meanwhile, 1,248 people have recovered and been discharged on Sunday. Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that 1,244 more people in Mumbai have confirmed positive for coronavirus and 52 deaths have also been reported.

"With 1,244 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Mumbai has spiked to 39,464. Till now, 1,279 people here have succumbed to the disease," said the BMC while adding that 430 patients have been discharged today. In Mumbai's Dharavi 38 more people tested positive today, taking the total count in the area to 1,771. The death toll remains at 71, the BMC said.

As many as 16,794 patients have recovered from the infection in Mumbai till now. A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)