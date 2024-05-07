Left Menu

Motor racing-Miami GP sets F1 record for a live U.S. television audience

Miami now boasts Formula One's top three live U.S. television audiences, with the 2023 race drawing 2.1 million. ESPN said its coverage of the Saturday sprint race averaged 946,000 viewers, the largest U.S. audience for the format since sprints were introduced in 2021.

07-05-2024
Sunday's Miami Grand Prix drew Formula One's biggest live U.S. television audience with an average 3.1 million viewers watching the race on ABC and a peak of 3.6 million, according to broadcaster ESPN. The sixth round of the season gave McLaren's Lando Norris an emotional first win in Formula One with Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen finishing second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.

Verstappen had won four of the previous five races, and taken six poles in a row, raising fears his domination was proving a turn off for viewers after a surge of interest triggered by Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive'. The previous F1 record for a U.S. television audience was 2.6 million, for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in 2022. Miami now boasts Formula One's top three live U.S. television audiences, with the 2023 race drawing 2.1 million.

ESPN said its coverage of the Saturday sprint race averaged 946,000 viewers, the largest U.S. audience for the format since sprints were introduced in 2021.

