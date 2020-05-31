Left Menu
In Jaipur's walled city, curfew confined to areas near patients' homes

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 23:56 IST
The authorities on Sunday decided to relax curfew restrictions in the Jaipur's walled city area, keeping these close to homes of coronavirus patients' only. The curfew in the entire area was imposed on March 26 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The first case of the virus in the walled city was reported from the Ramganj area after which the infection spread to other localities. Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said that the curfew will now remain in force around homes of active coronavirus patients, instead of the entire walled city from Monday, when the next phase of the nationwide lockdown starts.

The curfew in the walled city will be imposed at 23 places in the areas of Ramganj, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Subhash Chowk, and Galta Gate police stations. The rest of the area in the walled city will now be a buffer zone. Densely populated narrow lanes and markets such as Purohitji ka Katla, Ghee Walon ka Rasta, Lalji Saand ka Rasta, Dadha Market, and Dhula House will remain closed.

