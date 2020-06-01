Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals felicitate salon owner from Madurai, whom PM lauded in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Locals felicitated KC Mohan, a salon owner, in Madurai after he was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on May 31.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-06-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 04:41 IST
Locals felicitate salon owner from Madurai, whom PM lauded in 'Mann Ki Baat'
KC Mohan, the salon owner, being felicitated by locals in Madurai. Image Credit: ANI

Locals felicitated KC Mohan, a salon owner, in Madurai after he was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on May 31. PM Modi had praised Mohan for spending Rs 5 lakh from his life's savings to help people during COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Earlier during the address, the Prime Minister had cited the examples of common countrymen like Gautam Das of Agartala, Raju a Divyang from Pathankot, apart from Mohan, who went out of their way despite limited means to help others in this time of crisis. He added that numerous stories of the perseverance of women's self-help groups are coming to the front from all corners of the country.

The PM also commended the efforts of individuals for playing a very proactive role in dealing with this pandemic. He gave the example of Rajendra Yadav of Nasik who devised a sanitization machine attached to his tractor. Many shopkeepers have installed big pipelines in their shops to adhere to the 'do gaj ki doori'.

Addressing the 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM said that battle against Corona is being fiercely waged in the country through collective efforts. He urged people to be more alert and careful in the midst of the COVID pandemic even as a major segment of the economy has been opened up. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump was briefly taken to underground bunker during White House protests

As protesters gathered outside the White House on Friday night in Washington DC, US President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the White House underground bunker, The New York Times reported citing a person having firsthand knowledge about...

Spacestation take top overall prize at Fusion Rocket League - NA

What began as a possible winner-take-all match quickly turned into a coronation for Spacestation Gaming, who won pair of matches Sunday to take home the top prize at the Fusion Rocket Leagues North American event. Entering the day in third ...

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly 3 weeks

China reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks with 16 new infections discovered on May 31, as the number of so-called imported cases jumped in southwestern Sichuan province.The National Health Commissi...

Tanker truck drives into protesters as U.S. cities fear another night of violent protests

A tanker truck drove into a throng of protesters on a closed interstate near Minneapolis on Sunday, with the driver pulled from his rig and beaten, as major U.S. cities imposed curfews in fear of another night of demonstrations against poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020