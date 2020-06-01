Post-mortem reveals 4-yr-old girl was raped before being killed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

A four-year-old girl, whose body was found in a well in Naugaon here last week was allegedly raped, the police said.

"The incident took place on the intervening night of May 28-29. The body of the four-year-old girl was found in a well on May 29 morning. The post-mortem report has revealed the girl was subjected to sexual assault and homicide. A case is being registered and suspects are being interrogated," Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Saurabh told reporters here.

He also said that an investigation is underway into laxity allegations on part of police officials. "If it is found true, those involved will be suspended," Saurabh said. (ANI)