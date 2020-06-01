16 people test COVID-19 positive under 8 batches of pooled testing in J-K's Doda, to be resampled

Eight batches of people have tested positive in Doda on Monday under a system of batch testing/pooled testing. According to the district administration, however, these 16 people will have to be resampled. A system of batch testing/pooled testing is undergoing here wherein nasopharyngeal swabs of two people are collected in one tube.

This means that two people undergo only one test and this is done to increase the scope of testing. Eight batches tested positive from Doda today which implies that 16 persons will have to be resampled. The District Administration has advised those who have tested positive to exercise caution. Fourteen of these 16 belong to Bhaderwah and two are from Gundoh.

Other than this, seven drivers were confirmed positive for COVID-19 today in District Doda. Random sampling was started by the administration last month which led to the discovery of seven truck drivers four of whom belong to District Kishtwar and three belong to Dessa, Assar, and Beoli areas of District Doda.

Their samples were randomly taken last week and all three have been quarantined and contact tracing of all cases is underway.