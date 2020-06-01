AP not to unlock borders for inter-state movement of vehicles, people

Amaravati, Jun 1 (PTI): As the COVID-19 lockdown 5.0 came into effect on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to unlock its borders yet for inter-state movement of vehicles and people. State Director General of Police D G Sawang said in a release that restrictions on inter-state movement of people would remain in force "till a further decision is taken." Those seeking to come to AP from other states in private vehicles should obtain an e-pass through the government's 'Spandana' web portal and undergo medical tests.

"Those seeking to come from less coronavirus-affected states will be sent to home quarantine and those from highly- affected states will be sent to institutional quarantine for seven days. After that, if they test positive for COVID-19, they will be sent to hospital or, if negative, for home quarantine for further seven days," the DGP said.

"The prohibitory orders will continue at the inter- state borders till the government comes out with clear orders," Sawang added. Meanwhile, State Covid Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said people coming to AP by trains from other states would be tested at the railway stations or district reception centres.

"Those coming from foreign countries will have to necessarily go for government or paid quarantine for 14 days," Srikanth said in a release.