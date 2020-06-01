7 more COVID-19 cases in Manipur

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur. All new coronavirus cases are people who have recently returned from different states.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 78 including 67 active cases and 11 recovered.

India's COVID-19 tally on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,90,535.