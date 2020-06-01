Tirupati laddu Prasadam sale resumed in Hyderabad

Devotees gathered at Himayat Nagar in Hyderabad as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resumes sale of 'Tirupati laddu Prasadam' of Lord Balaji. The sale started on Sunday after it was halted amid the lockdown, with each laddu priced at Rs. 25. Devotees approach through a token system while following the social distancing norms.

Ramesh, TTD official told ANI, "Yesterday, we got about 60,000 laddus to Hyderabad and we all are maintaining social distance and physical hygiene. As the public is not getting an opportunity to visit Lord Venkateshwara temple, they are interested in buying these laddus." "The demand for the laddus remains the same even in the lockdown. We started the sale from today at 9 a.m., and we will get more laddus based on the sales of today," he added.

Kommoravenkat Reddy, Local Advisory Committee, TTD Telangana, said, "Due to the coronavirus pandemic people are not able to visit temples. The current situation is very bad that's why we decided to offer Lord Venkateshwara blessings to the public through laddus." "We are asking devotees to wear masks when they come to buy laddus. Today we sold 10,000 laddus since morning. We will get more laddus from Tirupati if required," he added.

Sai Hari Kumar, who came to purchase laddus, said "I have purchased 16 laddus today for me and my family members. I think the decision taken by the government is very good." (ANI)