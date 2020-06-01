Goa: People advised not to visit beaches, venture into the sea

Panaji, Jun 1 (PTI)People have been advised not tovisit beaches or venture into the sea over the next 48 hoursas the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavyrainfall in parts of north and south Goa districts with windspeeds of 45-55 kilometres per hour, officials said on Monday

An advisory about high waves in the 2.8-4 metre rangewas also issued by Drishti Marine, a firm contracted by thestate government to provide lifeguards at beaches

The firm said it had posted reg flags on the beachesalong the state's 105-kilometre coastline, which indicate thatthe area is dangerous for swimming.