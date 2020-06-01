Constable commits suicide in Jaisalmer

A constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a room where he was staying in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Monday. Mayaram Meena was was absent from duty at a power grid on Sunday. When his room in Pokhran area was checked in the evening, he was found hanging, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said.

"The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem and the matter is being probed to ascertain the cause of suicide," she said. This is third incident of suicide by a police personnel in the state in the past 10 days.

Inspector Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, the incharge of the Rajgarh police station in Churu district, was found hanging in his quarters on May 23, while a head constable of the Sainthal police station in Dausa committed suicide last Thursday. PTI SDA HMB.