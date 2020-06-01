Left Menu
Monsoon hits Kerala,several parts receive heavy rains, red alert in Kozhikode

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:43 IST
With the Southwest monsoon setting in over Kerala on Monday, several parts of the state received heavy to very heavy rains, especially Vatakara in Kozhikode, which received 15 cm of rain, following which a red alert was sounded for two days in the district. The red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rain.

The monsoon has been active over Kerala with heavy to very heavy rain occurring at most places and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, an India MeteorologicalDepartment (IMD) bulletin said. While Vatakara received heavy rain, Quilandy, also in the district, received nine cm of rain.

Yellow alert (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) has been issued for Monday in 10districts and for seven districts on Tuesday, the bulletin said. Though Thiruvananthapuram received heavy rains in the morning, by noon itwas bright and shiny.

Kerala has been receiving heavy rains since the last few days as part of pre-summer showers and shutters of a few dams were opened. "Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 1st June, 2020, coinciding with its normal date," the IMD said in its website.

The weather department has also predicted the possibility of thunderstorm with lightning and wind speed reaching 40 kmph in gusts accompanied by moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur districts and Agathi Island, Amini division and Kavarattiin Lakshadweep. Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city, received six cm, while Ponnani in Malappuram district five cm.

There was no large change in maximum temperature in all districts of Kerala during the past 24 hours ending one pm today. However, it was above normal in Palakkad and Alappuzha districts and remained normal elsewhere over the state. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius.

Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea and prohibited from fishing activities, in view of the possible formation of a low pressure area over South East and adjoining Arabian Sea, until further orders. Kerala received unprecedented rains during the previous two consecutive monsoons, causing massive devastation and claiming hundreds of lives, besides leaving many homeless.

