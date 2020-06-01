Shops reopen in Jaipur's walled city

Barring the high-risk areas where the authorities have clamped a curfew to check the coronavirus spread, shops reopened in the Jaipur’s walled city after over a gap of two months on Monday. However, the response from people remained lukewarm as a majority of shops in main markets of the walled city reopened.

Shopkeepers said it will take time before things get normal. The authorities on Sunday had decided to relax the curfew restrictions in the walled city during the fifth phase of the coronavirus lockdown that will last till June 30. Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava had said the curfew will remain in force around homes of active coronavirus patients, instead of the entire area.

After a coronavirus case was detected in the Ramganj locality of the walled city, a curfew was clamped in the entire walled city on March 26 to prevent the community spread of the virus. On Monday, several shopkeepers were seen sitting idle but there was reasonable presence of customers at stationery and grocery shops.

“Markets have reopened but there are limited customers. It will taken around 15-20 days before the things get normal,” said Saubhagmal Agrawal, president of the Chauda Rasta Market Association. He, however, said though infection worries were palpable, arrangements for social distancing and sanitisation are being made.

Densely populated narrow lanes and markets in the walled city such as Purohitji ka Katla, Ghee Walon ka Rasta, Lalji Saand ka Rasta, Dadha Market and Dhula House will remain closed..