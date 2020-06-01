MoRTH issues advisory to implement 'Rent a Motor Cab/Cycle Schemes'

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued advisory based on the issues received from certain stakeholders in implementing "Rent a Motor Cab/Cycle Schemes" vide No RT-11036/09/2020-MVL(pt-1) dated 01 June 2020 wherein it has been written that -

a. The person driving the Commercial Vehicle carrying the valid driving license /IDP and a copy of the license for renting motor cab (Form 3/4) or for the motorcycle (Form 2) of the respective scheme should not be insisted for any badge.

b. "Rent–a-motorcycle scheme" be implemented and licenses to the operators may be considered.

c. Further, two-wheeler with a license under 'Rent-a-Motorcycle Scheme" be allowed to drive across the States on payment of relevant taxes.

The Ministry vide SO 437(E) dated 12.06.1989 had notified guidelines for Rent-a-cab scheme and SO 375(E) at 12.05.1997 for the Rent-a-motorcycle Scheme, 1997. These Vehicles are used as compared to Taxi services by tourists, corporate officials, business travellers and families on holiday across.

(With Inputs from PIB)