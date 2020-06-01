Left Menu
Railway employees stop workmen special train

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:52 IST
Railway employees stopped a workmen special shuttle service at Vidyavihar station here on Monday evening, said a Government Railway Official (GRP). The employees waiting at Vidyavihar, a suburban station on the Central Railway, jumped on the tracks and stopped the Karjat-bound workmen special shuttle service to protest lack of space for railwaymen in the special train, he said.

The train was coming from CSMT and the incident took place around 5.4 5pm, he said. According to him, GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials have reached the spot and are trying to resolve the issue.

Further details are awaited. Central and Western Railway are operating special trains for their staffers who are on duty during the lockdown.

