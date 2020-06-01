Maoists torch vehicles of road construction company in Jharkhand: Police

Maoists torch vehicles of road construction company in Jharkhand: PolicePTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:25 IST
Maoists set fire to vehicles and machinery used in road construction in Gumla district of Jharkhand, police said on Monday. A group of Maoists poured inflammable substance on a road-roller, tractor, exacavator and earthmoving equipment parked in the camp office of a construction company and set them ablaze, Superintendent of Police H P Janardhan said.
The incident took place at Lova-Khamman village on Sunday night, he said. Raids are being carried out in the area soon after labourers informed the police about it.
- Gumla district
- Jharkhand