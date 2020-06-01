Combating COVID-19: DRDO develops 'Ultra Swachh' for disinfection of PPEs, other materials

Left Menu
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday said that it has developed a disinfection unit named 'Ultra Swachh' to disinfect a wide range of materials, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), electronics items and fabrics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday said that it has developed a disinfection unit named 'Ultra Swachh' to disinfect a wide range of materials, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), electronics items and fabrics. In a press release, DRDO said that the system uses an advanced oxidative process comprising of multiple barrier disruption approach using Osonated Space Technology for disinfection.

"The system is double layered with specialised ozone sealant technology assuring trapping of ozone for the necessary disinfection cycle. It also has a catalytic converter to ensure environment-friendly exhaust -- only oxygen and water," the release said. "The system is in compliance with international standards of industrial, occupational, personal and environmental safety. The Ultra Swachh comes in two variants namely Ozonated Space and Trinetra Technology. Trinetra technology is a combination of ozonated space and radical dispenser. Treatment is optimised with automation for quick disinfection cycle," it added.

According to DRDO, the system operates on 15 Ampere, 220 Volts and 50 Hertz power supply. The system has been provided with various safety features such as emergency shutdown, door interlocks, dual door, delay cycle, and leak monitors to ensure safe operations for longer duration. Dimensions of the Industrial Cabinet are 7'x4'x3.25' to disinfect large quantity at a time. Cabinets of different sizes will be available for the industry, DRDO said.

Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), the Delhi based laboratory of DRDO has developed the product with industry partner Gel Craft Healthcare Private Ltd, Ghaziabad. According to the Health Ministry, India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases, while 230 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

