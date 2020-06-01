Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with Cyclone brewing in Arabian Sea
Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah today held a high-level review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone brewing in the Arabian Sea. The Cyclone is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Daman and Diu.
Earlier, India Meteorological Department informed that the well-marked low-pressure area over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area concentrated into a Depression and it is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the East-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours.
Meanwhile, NDRF has already deployed 13 teams in Gujarat including 2 kept as reserve and 16 in Maharashtra including 7 teams as a reserve, while one team each was deployed for Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. NDRF is aiding the State Governments for the evacuation of people from low lying coastal areas.
(With Inputs from PIB)
