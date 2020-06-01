Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon, cyclonic activities bring rain, keep mercury in check

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:50 IST
Monsoon, cyclonic activities bring rain, keep mercury in check
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A vast swathe of the country experienced below-normal temperatures on Monday as many areas received rainfall due to a cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea and the beginning of monsoon. The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Monday on its normal onset date, marking the commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.

Scattered rains continued in northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and the desert state of Rajasthan due to a western disturbance which kept the heat wave at bay. "No heat waves are likely over the country during next 5 days," the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy sky and the maximum temperature settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius. Wardha (Vidarbha) recorded the highest temperature in the country at 43.4 degrees Celsius, more than a notch down since Sunday when Khargone in Madhya Pradesh recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said north India is likely to get "above normal" monsoon rainfall, while central India and the southern peninsula will receive "normal" rainfall. However, east and northeast India are likely to receive less rainfall than other parts of the country. Several parts of Kerala received heavy to very heavy rains, especially Vatakara in Kozhikode, which recorded 15 cm of rainfall. A red alert was sounded for two days in the district. A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rain.

While Vatakara received heavy rain, Quilandy, also in the district, received nine cm rainfall. An yellow alert (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) was issued for Monday in 10 districts and for seven districts on Tuesday, the bulletin said. Though Thiruvananthapuram received heavy rains in the morning, by noon it was bright and shiny.

Up north, Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. Some parts of the state also witnessed rainfall with Ballia recording 7.3 mm and Gorakhpur 0.8 mm. Banda was the hottest place in the state where mercury touched 41.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi (41.1 degrees Celsius) and Allahabad (40.8 degrees Celsius).

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab witnessed rains during the past two-three days and maximum temperatures continued to remain below the normal levels on Monday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 32.9 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal. Hisar's maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal, while Narnaul registered a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a high of 32.9 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits. Parts of Rajasthan witnessed rainfall accompanied with gusty wind, bringing respite from a sweltering heat on Monday.

Churu recorded 63.6 mm rainfall followed by 11.7 mm in Jaipur, 2.6 mm in Ajmer, 0.6 mm in Kota. At 40.9 degrees Celsius, Kota was the hottest place in the state, followed by 40 in Jaisalmer, 39.8 in Bikaner, 38.5 each in Barmer, and Churu.

Meanwhile, the IMD said a depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3. The Gujarat government-ordered evacuation of low-lying areas and deployed 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in over half a dozen districts.

The IMD warned that the cyclonic storm will bring in its wake heavy rains. "We expect the cyclonic storm to hit the southern Gujarat coast near Daman on June 3 evening with a wind speed of 90 to 100 km per hour.

"It will bring heavy rainfall in the south Gujarat region on June 3 and 4. It may have some impact in Bhavnagar and Amreli districts of the Saurashtra region as well," said Director of MET Centre in Ahmedabad, Jayanta Sarkar. Ahead of the storm, the weather of Bhavnagar suddenly changed on Monday as strong winds coupled with rain lashed the city in the morning.

The sudden thunderstorm uprooted trees as well as solar panels at some places in the district. Reeling under sweltering heat, Mumbai and its surrounding areas experienced a spell of light showers coupled with thunder and lightning in the morning following the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea.

Residents of these areas woke up to a cloudy sky and light showers and the weather remained pleasant throughout the day. Dharavi, a slum pocket of Mumbai, recorded the highest 31.46 mm downpour in the past 24 hours, according to IMD's website.

Meanwhile, in adjoining Goa, people have been advised not to visit beaches or venture into the sea over the next two days as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of north and south Goa districts with wind speeds of 45-55 kilometres per hour.. An advisory about high waves in the 2.8-4 metre range was also issued by Drishti Marine, a firm contracted by the state government to provide lifeguards at beaches.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kharge accuses govt of creating man-made calamity amid COVID- 19

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at the union government, accusing it of creating a man-made calamity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding it responsible for the deaths of many migrants. What have you to say for a...

Shramik Spl to take 1,600 migrants from MP to WB

Nearly 1,600 migrant labourerswill return to their native West Bengal on a Shramik Specialfrom Indore at 1pm on Tuesday, an official saidIt will halt at Bairagarh in Bhopal and passengerswill be taken to Durgapur and Bardhaman in WB, Wester...

Temperatures settle below normal after weekend showers in Delhi

The mercury in the national capital settled at several notches below normal on Monday, following light to moderate rains over the weekend, the weather department said here. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures f...

Nationals players pledge compensation for team's minor leaguers

Facing additional paycuts, players in the Washington Nationals farm system are set to receive an unexpected boost. The Washington Post reported the Nationals planned to reduce pay for minor league players to 300 per week.Veteran reliever Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020