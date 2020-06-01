55-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away: Kerala CM

A 55-year-old woman from Kozhikode who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away on Sunday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. "Yesterday, a 55-year-old woman, resident of Kozhikode, who had tested COVID-19 positive passed away. She had a heart-related ailment. She had returned from Gulf and were undergoing treatment from Kozhikode Medical College," the Chief Minister said during a press conference here.

A few days ago, a 53-year-old woman from Kalpetta in Wayanad, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had passed away. She was suffering from cancer and had returned from abroad on May 20. Vijayan also said that 57 people today have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total count of active cases in the state to 708.

"As cases have increased we cannot allow mass gatherings. At weddings, there will be no more than 50 people," he said while speaking on the new norms for the period of Unlock 1. The complete lockdown in containment zones will continue and e-pass and registration in the state portal are still compulsory for people coming from other states.

Vijayan, however, said that the state government has allowed operation of inter-district buses in a restricted manner. People travelling in buses will have to wear masks and hand sanitiser has to be provided on the bus, he said. The government has also given nod for three people in a car and two people in auto, other than the driver, said the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the resumption of shooting for films and television serials, the Chief Minister said, "While film shooting can start in indoor location and outdoors with not more than 50 people, only 25 people are allowed for serials." According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)