These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:00 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm.

DEL129 UKD-VIRUS-CM-3RDLD QUARANTINE Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

DEL118 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports highest single-day spike in virus cases as one more dies Chandigarh: A coronavirus patient died as Haryana reported its highest single-day increase of 265 cases on Monday, pushing the state's infection tally to 2,356, nearly sevenfold increase in the numbers in the past month. DES55 HR-BORDER-LD-VIJ Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday indicated that if the situation demanded curbs could be reimposed on the state's borders, reopened in line with the Centre's fresh guidelines on the exiting coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

DEL135 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Five more die of coronavirus as infection count breaches 9,000-mark in Rajasthan Jaipur: Coronavirus claimed five more lives in Rajasthan as the state's infection count rose to 9,100 with 269 fresh cases on Monday. DES21 RJ-TOURISM-UNLOCK Rajasthan tourist places unlock with song and dance, but visitors keep distance Jaipur/Bundi/Bikaner: After over two months of closure due to the coronavirus lockdown, monuments and tourists places in Rajasthan reopened on Monday with cultural events and performances by folk artists, but there was no footfall.

DES31 UP-VIRUS-CASES 116 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total rises to 8,191 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 116 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 8,191, officials said. DES5 UP-MAYAWATI Mayawati expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases, says govt must be 'more serious' Lucknow: The Centre and state governments need to be "more serious" amid concerns over rising number of novel coronavirus cases, BSP chief Mayawati said on Monday as the nation prepares to exit the COVID-19 lockdown in a phased manner.

DES57 PB-VIRUS-CASES 38 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total rises to 2,301 Chandigarh: continued to record a spike in coronavirus cases as 38 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the state's tally to 2,301. DES34 HP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 tally in HP rises to 339 Shimla: The number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh on Monday rose to 339 as seven more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

DES42 JK-VIRUS-CASES Three more die of COVID-19 in J-K, toll 31; 155 fresh cases raise tally to 2,601 Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded three deaths and 155 fresh COVID-19 cases, including nine pregnant women, taking the number of those infected with the disease to 2,601, officials said. DEL112 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Three Pak terrorists killed as Army foils major infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Jammu: Three heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists were killed as the Army scuttled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday. LGD22 UP-LALLU-BAIL REJECT Special MP-MLA court denies bail to UP Cong chief Lucknow: A special MP-MLA court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Kumar Lallu, arrested on charges of alleged forgery of documents of buses arranged by his party for ferrying stranded migrant labourers during the coronavirus lockdown.

DES56 PB-PADDY-MSP-AMARINDER Farmers wanted their due, not charity: Punjab CM on MSP hike Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the MSP hike announced by the Centre for paddy, saying farmers 'wanted their due, not charity'.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

