Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD pegs Rs 4,000 crore as farmers' loss in 'seed scam'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:09 IST
SAD pegs Rs 4,000 crore as farmers' loss in 'seed scam'

A day after the arrest of a man in Ludhiana in a case of alleged seed scam, the opposition SAD on Monday claimed that farmers were likely to have suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore because of the supply of spurious and uncertified paddy seeds. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikramjit Singh Majithia also sought compensation for the loss caused to farmers in the alleged seed scam.

The Punjab Police had on Sunday arrested an owner of a Ludhiana-based store for supplying spurious seeds. In a statement issued here on Monday, Majithia said if one were to take into account that spurious 'PR 128' and 'PR 129' paddy variety seeds were sold to around 15 per cent farmers in Punjab, the extent of the fraud comes to more than Rs 4,000 crore.

He said the calculation was done on the basis of Rs 30,000 crore cash credit limit (CCL) extended to Punjab by the Centre to procure paddy grown on 60 lakh acres. The SAD leader said keeping in view the magnitude of the fraud perpetrated on farmers, the Punjab government should immediately forward the case to the CBI or hand over the inquiry to a sitting judge of the high court. He also urged the Haryana and Rajasthan governments to probe the scam and save farmers of their states who too had been cheated by the scamsters.

Majithia also urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohan Lal Khattar to order a probe into the fake registration of an address in Karnal as the branch office of a Gurdaspur based seed supplier. The Akali leader said the present inquiry into the alleged seed scam seemed to be a "big cover up exercise". He said the owner of Brar Seeds had been arrested after 20 days and a case under bailable offences was registered against him. The SAD had claimed that a Gurdaspur-based close associate of a cabinet minister was allegedly involved in supplying "spurious" paddy seeds which were not approved for sale by the Punjab Agricultural University.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but ESPN reported several small-market teams want all 30 clubs to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season. A formal vote will take p...

COVID-19: Bihar reports 138 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

With 138 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally reached 3,945 in Bihar on Monday while two persons died of the disease, taking the death toll to 23, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said a casualty each was re...

With COVID-19 tests rising in Bengal, results getting delayed: officials

As the number of tests to confirm whether one is infected by novel coronavirus has increased manifold in West Bengal, results are also getting delayed under pressure, raising the chances of its transmission, officials of state health depart...

Pakistan prime minister defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his governments decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to live with the virus.Pakistan has rolled back almos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020