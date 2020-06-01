Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM to visit Delhi on Tuesday; To meet Amit Shah

PTI | Vja | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:09 IST
AP CM to visit Delhi on Tuesday; To meet Amit Shah

Amaravati, June 1 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on a two-day trip on Tuesday, the first since the nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown. Official sources in the Chief Minister's Office said he would reach the national capital at 2 pm and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Chief Minister is expected to discuss a host of issues, including the pending resolution for abolition of the state Legislative Council, with Shah. The legal issues related to the appointment of the State Election Commissioner, release of Central grants and other pending matters are also expected to come up for discussion between the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister, the sources added.

The recent tiff between AP and Telangana over utilisation of river Krishna water from the Srisailam reservoir and the projects proposed to be taken up in the Rayalaseema region will be the main agenda in the meeting with the Water Resources Minister. Already, Shekhawat has written to the two states offering to convene a meeting of the Apex Committee, constituted under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, to sort out disputes over utilisation of Krishna and Godavari waters.

Though the committee meeting was expected to be on June 4, there has been no official communication on this so far. Ahead of the Apex Committee meeting, Jagan Reddy will present the state government's stand on the proposed projects in Rayalaseema, official sources said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro 10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union. In a statement Monday, the German carrier quot...

U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests -White House

The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.The protests had turned violent in some places, wh...

Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but ESPN reported several small-market teams want all 30 clubs to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season. A formal vote will take p...

COVID-19: Bihar reports 138 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

With 138 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally reached 3,945 in Bihar on Monday while two persons died of the disease, taking the death toll to 23, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said a casualty each was re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020