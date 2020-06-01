Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:07 IST
Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The ceasefire violation took place at around 8:30 pm when Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni, Qasba and Degwar Sector in Poonch district. (ANI)
