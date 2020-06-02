Left Menu
12 people test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:26 IST
12 people test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram
Twelve people who recently returned from Delhi and Kolkata have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mizoram, an official said on Tuesday. The state had earlier reported only one COVID-19 case on March 24. The first patient was discharged from hospital on May 9 after he recovered.

Ten out of the 12 new cases were Delhi returnees, while two have returned from Kolkata recently. Their sample results came on Monday night, Health Department spokesperson Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI. All the new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. Eleven of them were inmates of a quarantine facility in Kolasib district and one was an patient of Zoram Medical College, Lalmalsawma said.

The 11 COVID-19 patients from Kolasib were admitted at the ZMC early on Tuesday, he said. Lalmalsawma urged people not to panic as all the patients were placed under quarantine since their arrival to the state.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman died while returning to Mizoram from Maharashtra by a special train. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday when Marlia Vanlalhmangaihzuali, a resident of Keifang in Saitual district fell from a speeding train near Siliguri in West Bengal, Pune Mizo Welfare Association chairman Vanlalkima told PTI.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after midnight, he added.

