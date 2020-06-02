Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka CM asks top district officials to work from taluks to check COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:59 IST
K'taka CM asks top district officials to work from taluks to check COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed district authorities including the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to camp at taluk centres and work towards curbing the spread of COVID-19. Calling for strengthening of vigilance mechanism on those in home quarantine at ward and village level, he said, FIR should be booked against those violating quarantine norms.

Yediyurappa held a videoconference with DCs, ZP CEOs and SPs of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Udupi, Yadgir, Raichur and Belagavi districts that have seen spike in cases. Asking DCs, ZP CEOs and SPs to divide taluks of respective district among themselves and camp there to supervise the control of COVID-19 from there, the Chief Minister said all precautions should be ensured before easing the lockdown restrictions on June 8 and the guidelines issued by the central government has to be followed.

Pointing out that COVID-19 cases were increasing in the state because of returnees from Maharashtra, he asked officials to take all necessary measures to check it, his office said in a release. Instructing district administrations to be vigilant about those under home quarantine, Yediyurappa said, police department should appoint a constable near the house of those under home quarantine, also at gram pancyat level task force has to be constituted for surveillance.

Noting that booth level teams should be asked to submit reports regarding this on a daily basis, he said, adding "at every village and ward (in cities) vigilance committees have to be set up and they have to work efficiently. If home quarantine is violated FIR has to be registered." Asking border districts to be extra vigilant at the borders aimed at controlling unauthorized entries in to the state, Yediyurappa said, bodies should not be allowed to be brought into the state at any cost.

He also instructed to conduct the SSLC (class 10) and PUC (class 12) that have been scheduled later this month smoothly. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar among others were present at the meeting.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump criticised for St. John's photo-op amid protests

US President Donald Trump had to face widespread criticism after he stood outside St John church in Washington for minutes holding a Bible in his right hand on Monday -- just after police cleared his route from protesters demonstrating peac...

Markets reopen in Pakistan despite surging Covid cases

Buckling under the business communitys pressure and to keep the economy running, the Punjab government has allowed the opening of all markets, bazaars, shopping malls, and other businesses five days a week with longer working hours despite ...

Security of Delhi CRPF camps stepped up after Intel note warning of attack

By Ankur Sharma As terrorists continue to target security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a fresh intelligence alert has been issued claiming of a possible terror attack in Delhi on the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF.Terrorists of the vario...

Rajnath Singh, French Minister agree to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms Florence Parly today. They discussed matters of mutual concern including COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020