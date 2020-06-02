More appointments to Criminal Cases Review Commission announced

Justice Minister Andrew Little today announced details of further appointments to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

"I am pleased to announce Paula Rose QSO OStJ as Deputy Chief Commissioner for a term of five years commencing on 15 June 2020," said Andrew Little.

"I am also pleased to announce the appointment of five inaugural Commissioners to the CCRC, all terms commencing on 15 June 2020. They are:

Kingi Snelgar, for a term of five yearsTangi Utikere JP for a term of four years

Nigel Hampton CNZM OBE QC, for a term of three years

Professor Tracey McIntosh, for a term of four years, and

Dr Virginia Hope MNZM, for a term of three years. "Colin Carruthers QC, who was appointed in December as the CCRC's Chief Commissioner for an 18-month term commencing on 1 February 2020, has had his appointment extended until June 2024.

"This will align his appointment with other Commissioner appointments that I have announced today and allow for the future orderly review of the Chief Commissioner position."

Andrew Little congratulated the Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioners on their appointments.

"Each of them will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles. Together with Mr Carruthers, they will form the inaugural board in this important new entity in our justice system.

"It is important that the board has a mixture of legal expertise, governance experience and subject matter knowledge, and I am confident we have achieved that with these appointments."

The CCRC will begin receiving applications for review of convictions and sentences from 1 July 2020.

The CCRC was a significant commitment in the 2017 Labour-New Zealand First coalition agreement.

The board will oversee the CCRC's primary function, which is to investigate and review convictions and sentences and decide whether to refer them to an appeal court.

Under the CCRC's legislation, at least one member of the CCRC must have knowledge or understanding of te ao Māori and tikanga Māori; at least one-third of the Commissioners must be legally qualified;

and at least two-thirds must have experience in working in the criminal justice system or have other knowledge or expertise relevant to the CCRC's functions.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)