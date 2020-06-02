10 Bangladeshis, 18 Ugandans caught for illegal stay in Goa

At least 10 Bangladeshis and 18 Ugandan women were caught for illegal stay in North Goa, police said on Tuesday. In a joint operation, the Goa police and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) over the weekend caught 10 Bangladesh nationals from North Goa for illegal stay, an official said.

Moreover, 18 Ugandan women were also nabbed from Arambol village in the district, for overstaying in the state, superintendent of Police (FRRO) Bosco George said. A family of 10 from Bangladesh, living in Marcel village of North Goa, was caught for entering the country illegally without any valid documents, he said.

"We have issued a restraining order against the family and the local police have been asked to keep an eye on them," the official said. Similarly, 18 women from Uganda were detained from Arambol village for staying in the country on expired tourist visas, George said.

The group has been shifted to a detention centre in Mapusa town, he added..