Goa: Plaint filed with police against fake COVID-19 message

Taking cognisance of a fake social media message regarding the coronavirus spread in Goa, the state government has filed a complaint with the police under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. He said a message was being circulated on a social messaging application with his picture.

"The fake message talks about recovery of patients and how community transmission has begun in Goa," Rane said. I would like to reiterate to people that this is a very sensitive time and rumour-mongering will not be tolerated, he said and warned of a strict action.

"A complaint in this regard has been filed with district collector and local police considering the Epidemic Diseases Act," he said in a statement. Goa recently declared an area in Vasco town as a containment zone after two COVID-19 cases were traced there.

As on June 1, the coastal state had 29 active COVID-19 cases..