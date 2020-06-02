41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand
A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.
While 243 people have recovered after treatment in the state so far, seven deaths have been reported.
