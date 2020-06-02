Left Menu
Western Naval Command mobilises resources during cyclone, monsoon

In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Naval Area will be on standby with five Flood Rescue Teams and three Diving Teams throughout the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:28 IST
With the cyclonic storm Nisarga brewing in the Arabian Sea, all teams have been put on alert and are in readiness to respond to any requirement of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) during the storm period. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy has been at the forefront of every effort to provide assistance to citizens in times of natural calamities and other contingencies requiring assistance for rescue and relief of the affected populace. With the monsoons imminent over the West Coast of India, the Western Naval Command has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue and diving assistance in the event of excessive rainfall and flooding of both, urban and rural areas in coordination with the respective State Governments on the Western seaboard.

In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Naval Area will be on standby with five Flood Rescue Teams and three Diving Teams throughout the monsoon season. These teams are stationed at various naval areas across the city to enable early response over a larger area. These teams are fully equipped and have been trained for rescue operations. Recce of known flood-prone areas has been undertaken and all necessary preparations are in place.

Similar arrangements have been set up within the Karwar Naval Area, the Goa Naval Area as well as Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Areas. The respective Area and Station Commanders are in touch with the State authorities, NDRF and SDRF to be able to respond to a crisis situation in the shortest possible time.

With the cyclonic storm Nisarga brewing in the Arabian Sea, all teams have been put on alert and are in readiness to respond to any requirement of HADR during the storm period.

(With Inputs from PIB)

