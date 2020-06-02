Five new containment zones created in Tehri district

With coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in Tehri district, five new containment zones were created on Tuesday. With this, the number of containment zones in the district has risen to eight, District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

The containment zones are in Bhilangana and Jakhnidhar blocks, he said. All activities will remain suspended in the containment zones and permission of the additional district magistrate will have to be taken for essential supplies, including foodgrains.

Eleven people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 88..