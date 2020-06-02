Left Menu
Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 24,586

With 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu, the total count of coronavirus cases in the State has risen to 24,586 on Tuesday, said the Health Department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:10 IST
10,558 COVID-19 test results came on Tuesday and 11,094 samples have been sent for testing in Tamil Nadu.. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu, the total count of coronavirus cases in the State has risen to 24,586 on Tuesday, said the Health Department. According to COVID-19 statistics, there are 10,680 active cases in the State, including the ones in the isolation as of Tuesday.

Out of these 1,091 new cases, 55 are those who returned from other States by various means, while others are from the State itself. 10,558 COVID-19 test results came on Tuesday and 11,094 samples have been sent for testing. (ANI)

