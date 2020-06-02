J-K records 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,718

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded two deaths and 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 13 pregnant women, taking the total number of infected persons to 2,718 in the Union Territory, officials said. Of the 117 new cases, 40 are from Jammu and 77 from Kashmir, they said.

Thirteen pregnant women, over a dozen police personnel and a leading pulmonologist from a government hospital here are among the fresh cases, the officials said. The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 2,718.

"Of these, 2,076 are in Kashmir and 642 in the Jammu region," the officials added. At present, there are 1,732 active cases in the Union Territory, while 953 patients have recovered from the disease, they said.

Meanwhile, two COVID19-related deaths were recorded in J-K in the past 24 hours. The fresh fatalities include a 25-year-old man from Kupwara and an 80-year-old woman from Baramulla, the officials said.

The UT has witnessed 33 COVID19-related deaths so far..