Two held for possessing cocaine in Telangana

Two held for possessing cocaine in TelanganaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:34 IST
Two men were arrested here on Tuesday on charges of possessing cocaine, a senior police official said. The men had obtained inter-state pass during the COVID-19 lockdown and gone to Bengaluru under the pretext of selling face masks but had procured cocaine from a Nigerian there, Assistant Excise (Enforcement) Superintendent N Anjireddy said.
Based on reliable information, a team of Excise sleuths intercepted the car in which they were traveling at Secunderabad here and seized 54 grams of cocaine from the duo in the age group of 30-34, he added. They had purchased 70 grams of cocaine for Rs 7,000 per gram and returned to Hyderabad on May 30 and had already consumed 16 grams.
A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the duo. Besides the cocaine, two cars were also seized from them.
