Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:47 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 3791 2407 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 27 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 1513 324 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 4048 1803 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 301 214 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 558 130 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 20834 8746 523 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 79 57 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 17632 11894 1092 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2652 1069 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 346 128 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 2718 953 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 712 320 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 3796 1403 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1412 627 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 81 47 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 8420 5221 364 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 72300 31333 2465 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 89 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 30 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 13 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 49 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2245 1325 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 83 30 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2342 2017 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 9373 5897 203 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 24586 13706 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2792 1491 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 424 173 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1043 252 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 8532 5078 223 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 6168 2410 263 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 199023 99116 5706 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6849 4237 205 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 198706 and the death toll at 5598. The ministry said that 95527 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia may face a new lockdown, prime minister says

Armenia may have to impose a new total lockdown if people do not follow hygiene rules, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 10,000. Pashinyan, who tested positive along with o...

ANALYSIS-Canada's Trudeau, backed by rivals for now, has little chance to cash in on popularity boost

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is soaring in the polls amid widespread approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic but has little chance of cashing in soon on his popularity with voters, insiders and analysts say.Trudeau - ...

Police manipulated facts to falsely implicate suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, claims lawyer

Police have twisted or manipulated the answers given by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain to falsely implicate him in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, alleged his lawyer on Tuesday. In a chargesheet f...

Regularise absence period of personnel who couldn't join duty due to lockdown: Govt to armed forces

The Defence Ministry has conveyed to the three armed forces to regularise the absence period of their personnel who could not join duty because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to an official communication. The absence period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020